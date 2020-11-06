U.S. Surgeon General tours UW Oshkosh rapid test site

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited UW Oshkosh Friday morning for a tour of a new COVID-19 surge testing site.

Adams was joined by UW System President Tommy Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm and UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

“This is truly an historic day. This is the first time we’re doing something like this across the country and we want it to be a prototype for other people all across the nation,” said Adams.

UW Rapid Testing tour #FirstAlert: The U.S. Surgeon General is touring a new COVID-19 rapid testing site at UW Oshkosh. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, November 6, 2020

This site, located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, is one of 13 at UW campuses in the state. It’s available to the community.

(1/3) Touring a NEW surge testing site in #Wisconsin today. @UWSystem, in partnership w/@HHSGov, is standing up surge testing sites this week that will use Abbot BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests that provide results within 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Ne363JhU60 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 6, 2020

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided 250,000 rapid antigen tests to the campuses. They’re the first to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW test. The test gives results in about 15 minutes.

“An aggressive testing plan that tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent shutdowns of activities we enjoy,” says Adams.

Adams says data shows 30-50 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms.

“Knowledge is power and when someone is identified as asymptomatic, they can immediately isolate and protect others they would have otherwise come in contact with an potentially infected," says Adams.

The rapid testing starts on Monday, Nov. 9. It’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The university expects to offer about 800 rapid tests per day. Tests are free and open to all.

Neither symptoms or exposure are required to get a test. Anyone is welcome to register for a test. You do not have to be a student, staffer or Oshkosh resident.

Visit https://doineedacovid19test.com/ to register for a rapid test.

The site is expected to be available on campus between four and six weeks.

The university says the rapid tests will “complement” COVID-19 testing that’s been taking place at Albee Hall on campus.

“UW Oshkosh is one of the most advanced places in the country in terms of their ability to aggressively test all of their students,” Adams said.

Adams says he’s hopeful a vaccine will be available before the end of the year. Until then, he urges people to take precautions to help stop the spread.

“We still believe we will be vaccinating people by the end of 2020, and that will help us put this virus away for good, but there are things we can do right now. What I call my Three W’s. Number one, wear a mask. Number two, wash your hands. And number three, watch your distance.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.