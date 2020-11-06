Several hurt in Green Bay duplex fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people suffered burns in a fire at a duplex on Green Bay’s northwest side.

At about 1:37 a.m., Green Bay Metro Fire was called to 1330 N. Locust for a report of smoke and flames coming from a bedroom on the left side of the multi-family building.

“The fire was put out pretty quickly. It did not extend into the attic or anywhere else into the complex,” says Battalion Chief David Kolz.

One person was transported to a hospital with what the department describes as “minor second degree burns.” Three others were treated on the scene for minor burns.

Another person was taken to a hospital with an unrelated medical issue.

Kolz says damage to the bedroom was “pretty extensive.” They were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and prevent major damage to the rest of the building.

“The bedroom was burnt pretty good, so we did have to take some windows out to ventilate the smoke out,” says Kolz.

The cost of damage is estimated at $40,000, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross is helping the seven people who were displaced.

All patients have been released from the hospital.

Green Bay Metro Fire’s Fire Marshal will conduct and investigation to determine what happened.

