Therapist’s advice on healthy election discussions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The presidential election and the outcome can create tensions between friends and neighbors, but there’s a way to discuss politics without anger.

Prevea Health Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says it’s good to have conversations with people who have a different point of view. She says it is better to have those conversations in person rather than social media. On social media, people have a tendency to say things they wouldn’t to someone’s face. That includes name calling.

“Taking those conversations outside of social media is incredibly important. If you are friends with someone on Facebook or Instagram, you know one of your neighbors has a yard sign out that is a political candidate that you don’t agree with, to really have actual face-to-face conversations. Online is not a good place. Texting is not a good place to have these conversations," says Tutskey.

It’s OK to state your opinion, but remember to listen to what others have to say.

“How do we have difficult conversations? How do we make our point without making someone else feel badly about their point? Really making sure we listen to what people are saying. Making sure that we hear and understand why they believe what they believe," says Tutskey.

Tutskey recommends processing and working through your feelings if the election does not turn out the way you hoped. It’s OK to feel grief or disappointment, but work through that before you say things out of anger.

