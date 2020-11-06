Advertisement

Suamico approves sale of firehouse

The firehouse is for sale by the village.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Suamico has now approved the sale of its firehouse. The old building will be sold to Base Companies, a real estate developer in Green Bay.

The village administrators says Base Companies plans to open a brewery and music hall.

We first told you last year the Suamico Fire Department is moving to a new building which is currently under construction and scheduled to be ready in late March.

Once the fire department moves into its new home, the village expects to close with Base Company on the old fire station. That final deal is expected in April.

