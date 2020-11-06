REPORT: Packers LB Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers LB Krys Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport’s source tells him Barnes is not experiencing symptoms at this time.

Barnes left Thursday night’s game in the 2nd quarter after suffering a calf injury. The Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-17. The 49ers were playing without several players who had been placed on the COVID-19 list.

#Packers LB Krys Barnes, who suffered a calf injury last night and exited the game after the first half, tested positive for COVID-19, source said. He’s not experiencing symptoms as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

LB Krys Barnes (calf) is also out. #GBvsSF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2020

Barnes, an undrafted rookie out of UCLA, will be placed on the team’s COVID-19 list per NFL protocol. There’s been no official word from the team.

There is a chance, based on the timing, that Krys Barnes could be eligible to come off the COVID-19 list by their next game. As for the calf strain, he wasn’t able to get an MRI because he tested positive, so it’ll be a few days until he can learn the severity of his injury. https://t.co/J2ewbfueS4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

Packers RB A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 after last Sunday’s game against Minneapolis. On Monday, the team placed Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL and Players Association policy states the list is for players who test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

The team says the Packers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and Dillon self-quarantined.

RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin were on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they had “high-risk” close contact with Dillon. They were unable to play Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.