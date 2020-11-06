Police look for two teens in Manitowoc shooting

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are looking for two teens in connection to a Nov. 4 shooting.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male in his late teens. He’s “shorter in stature.”

Suspect #2 is described as a black male in his late teens. He’s about 6′, with short hair in dreadlocks.

On Wednesday, at about 8:38 p.m., Manitowoc Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of S. 24th St.

A short time later, officers learned an 18-year-old Sheboygan man was at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that shots had been fired.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects approach the victim’s vehicle and take something from him. The victim got out of the car and ran after them. The suspects fired at the victim, who was hit by one round, according to police.

“At this time, our detectives are conducting more interviews, search warrants, and other miscellaneous follow up. The investigation indicates that the victim had connections to the suspect and the community is not in danger,” says Capt. David C. Vorpahl.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

