Packers’ Jordan Love, Krys Barnes added to COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers now have five players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 List
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love practices before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love practices before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced on Friday afternoon quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Krys Barnes have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes after the team placed running backs AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin also the reserve/COVID-19 list just days ago. Dillon reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Love and Barnes are both former high school teammates and are roommates in Green Bay according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Barnes played 25 snaps in Thursday’s 34-17 win against San Francisco 49ers. Players and staff are tested every morning with tests returning that night or the next day. Williams and Martin were deemed high-risk contacts because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which is why they were unable to play in Thursday’s game.

The Packers next game is on Sunday, November 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon.

Updated list of Packers on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

QB Jordan Love

LB Krys Barnes

RB Jamaal Williams

LB Kamal Martin

RB AJ Dillon

