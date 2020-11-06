Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

(WBAY)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (WBAY) - The Packers and 49ers have had quite the stressful week and their game hadn’t even started -- but it did go on as planned. Follow the running commentary of Action 2 Sports and On the Clock pundits for their insight, humor and news from the sidelines.

Since they both last took to the field on Sunday, the Packers saw A.J. Dillon test positive then lost Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin to COVID reserve as close contacts. San Francisco lost four players to the reserve list after a positive test Wednesday, and even though Kendrick Bourne’s test came back negative he and his close contacts must sit this one out.

But able to play? Packers star running back Aaron Jones. He was just announced as active for the game Thursday. Time will tell how much of the load Jones can shoulder. Behind him are Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams.

Touching the ball for San Francisco? There aren’t a lot of guys to write home about, and the Niners' issues aren’t contained to the offensive side of the game. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur notes the opponents have lost a lot of their key players.

