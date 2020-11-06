Advertisement

Jacob Blake reaches plea deal in sexual assault case

Jacob Blake (lower right) appears in court from his hospital bed on Sept. 4, 2020.
Jacob Blake (lower right) appears in court from his hospital bed on Sept. 4, 2020.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting reached a plea deal Friday to settle a sexual assault case pending against him.

Online court records indicate prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against 29-year-old Jacob Blake. In exchange, Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years of probation.

Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection with that case on Aug. 23, but Blake resisted, according to police.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot him seven times in the back as Blake tried to duck into his SUV, cellphone video from a neighbor shows. Sheskey’s lawyer contends that Sheskey believed Blake was trying to kidnap one of his own children and Blake turned toward him with a knife.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha that turned violent at times. Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one of the demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 5,900 new cases for a 2nd day
Dr. Rai on what’s causing critical hospital capacity level in Wisconsin
Suspect in Delafield police shooting in custody
How to track your voting history in Wisconsin
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights

Latest News

Packers’ Jordan Love, Krys Barnes added to COVID-19 reserve list
Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility complete in Manitowoc County
Sen. Johnson: Half of the country won’t accept a Biden win
Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases