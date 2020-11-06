How one school district is keeping its doors open despite COVID-19

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has told you about the school districts in Northeast Wisconsin that have opened to in-person instruction, just to close them again due to COVID-19 causing illnesses and absences.

The Little Chute School District has been open all school year, with the exception of its 4K and PreK building.

Administrators say they closed the building earlier this week, but it’s not due to the spread of the virus inside the school walls.

“It’s FMLA, scenarios like that that we experience every year. It’s just on top of that, you put COVID situations and contact tracing and sub-shortages, so we closed that building,” said District Administrator, David Botz.

He says the PreK and 4K building will reopen on November 16, but so far that’s the only set back the district has had this year.

Middle and high school students are going in cohorts every other day with one virtual learning day and elementary students are face-to-face five days a week.

“They are situated as such, where we try to create that social distancing and monitoring the mask wearing,” said Botz.

However, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, only 29 percent of the elementary students are attending school in-person, while 73 percent of students in grades 7-12 are physically going to class. The district has about 1,630 students.

Botz says neighboring districts have collaborated on how they’re holding school, but ultimately each district is unique.

“Even though they’re two miles away, things in Kaukauna are a little bit different. We are not Kaukauna, just like Kaukauna is not Little Chute,” said Botz.

Botz says the school year hasn’t been perfect, but so far what they’re doing is working.

“It’s been successful because of the coordination and cooperation between our families and our homes and the expectations our teacher put in the classrooms,” said Botz.

To keep schools open all year, administrators are urging people to stay vigilant through the holiday season by wearing masks and to practice social distancing.

