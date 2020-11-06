DELIGHTFUL WEATHER EXTENDS INTO THE WEEKEND

Conditions remain much the same today and into the weekend with occasional passing clouds and otherwise plenty of sunshine. High temperatures climb, once again, to the upper 60s and low 70s. Today through Sunday the highs may even be record breaking. Yesterday Green Bay and Appleton tied their old records at 71°. Throughout the weekend breezy winds can be expected.

Then, next week you’ll notice an abrupt change in the weather pattern which will bring an end to the well above average temperatures as well as abundant sunshine. Rain showers will develop later Monday and continue into Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late Monday as well. The temperatures tumble to the 40s and 50s next week. So, enjoy the pleasant weather the next few days because big changes are in the forecast!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/S 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Another beauty... Near record highs. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy late. Mild lows. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and windy. Showers and storms, mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Much colder. Turning windy late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower chance late. HIGH: 44

