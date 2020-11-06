Coats for Kids distribution underway in Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It may not feel like winter, but the cold weather will be here soon and The Salvation Army wants to make sure every kid has a warm coat to wear. The annual Coats for Kids distribution started Friday morning. Normally a one day distribution at the Kroc Center, The Salvation Army is spreading it out this year, over two days and in a new location.

The former Shopko store in De Pere is open again, this weekend, The Salvation Army using half of the 60,000 square foot space for its annual Coats for Kids distribution. The site allowing for room to socially distance, keeping everyone safe during the pandemic.

“Everybody has masks and gloves. Everyone is provided the COVID questions before they enter the building. Everybody is temperature checked, so all of things are for safety,” says Nan Pahl, with The Salvation Army.

Part of the safety precautions being taken includes who can shop for the coats. Normally, kids would be joining their parents to shop the racks, but this year volunteers are being paired up with one adult who is selection the coats for each kid in their family.

“I’m used to having a bunch of kids running around and picking out what coats they like and I do miss that, but I’m happy that they’re still able to do this,” says Michelle Lindsey, a volunteer who works for Schneider.

The Salvation Army tells Action 2 News close to 1200 families are seeking assistance this year, and it expects to give out almost 3100 coats. The families receiving the help are so grateful, because the need is real.

“It helps us out a lot because a lot of years wasn’t good for us and two years before we were actually homeless so we achieved a lot of things and with Coat for Kids it really helps people who really need it,” says Leah Hammer of Green Bay.

Joann Brown adds, “It’s a blessing from above. I can be so much thankful. It helps out a lot.”

The distribution runs through 2pm on Saturday.

