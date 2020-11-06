Advertisement

Child injured in hit-and-run crash airlifted to hospital

Crime scene tap blocks an area where a young boy was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Nov. 6, 2020
Crime scene tap blocks an area where a young boy was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Nov. 6, 2020(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A young boy was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Fond du Lac Friday afternoon. The child was airlifted to a hospital. We don’t know his condition. Police could not confirm the boy’s age.

Police tell Action 2 News they located the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody by the Dodge County Sheriff’s office after a chase.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene. This report will be updated.

