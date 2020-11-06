ANALYSIS: Political professor Charley Jacobs on the vote counting

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is closing in on the needed 270 electoral college votes. The Associated Press places him at 264 electoral college delegates to Donald Trump’s 214. ABC News and other outlets put Biden’s advantage a little bit lower, at 254 to 214, because the AP has called Arizona in Biden’s favor while most other news outlets have not.

The votes are still being counted in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska. Biden is now forecast ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Winning either state would put Biden past 270. President Trump is pledging legal challenges through “every aspect of the law.”

While we -- and the world -- wait for more results, political professor Charley Jacobs from St. Norbert College in De Pere talks about the election process and what else we can expect.

