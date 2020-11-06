2020 Veterans Day offers

(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10.

1919 Kitchen & Tap - Get a 25 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages through November with military ID showing veteran or active status.

Bellevue Family Dentistry - Free dental care to veterans. Contact Bellevue Family Dentistry at (920) 465-4477 for details.

Cousins Subs - All day long on Nov. 11, guests who present proof of military service will receive a free regular side with purchase of a 7 1/2″ sub. Sides include a free chocolate or vanilla shake or float, made-to-order fries or Wisconsin cheese curds or a bag of chips. Valid in-store only at participating locations.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame - Free admission with military ID on Veterans Day. Register on the Hall of Fame website or call (920) 569-7512 for a time to explore the museum or you’ll be accommodated on a first-come/first-served basis upon arrival.

Lambeau Field - Atrium businesses offer special discounts for veterans and military members, including free Packers Hall of Fame admission with military ID on Veterans Day. Call ahead to register for a time to explore the museum. 1919 Kitchen & Tap offers a 25 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages through November. The Packers Pro Shop offers discounts to active military members and veterans in the store in November, and all shoppers can add $1 to their purchase in November to raise funds for the local 4th HOOAH Wisconsin, an organization improving the lives of the military community, supporting active duty, returning veterans and their family members; Packers will match up to $10,000 in donations.

NewStyle Salons - Free haircuts for veterans on November 11 at all 7 Green Bay and Fox Cities area salons. This offer is valid for all active-duty, reserve and retired military with proper ID. Hours are 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Veterans Day. Face masks are required and social distancing is enforced. To avoid waiting, call ahead to make an appointment. GREEN BAY LOCATIONS: Green Bay West (490-2000), Suamico (434-6600), DePere (347-0808), and, Bellevue (465-7200). FOX CITIES LOCATIONS: Appleton East: (830-8066), Appleton West (739-5540), and Neenah (886-8844). Hours are from 9-8 on Wednesday. Visit www.newstylesalons.com for further information.

Packers Pro Shop - All active military members and veterans get 20% off on Veterans Day and 10% off any other day in November on in-store items (some standard exclusions apply). Offer valid in store only. Shoppers add $1 to their purchase in November to raise funds for the local 4th HOOAH Wisconsin, an organization improving the lives of the military community, supporting active duty, returning veterans and their family members; Packers will match up to $10,000 in donations.

PDQ Car Wash - Free full-service car wash or free ultimate exterior wash available at all 8 locations in Northeast Wisconsin.

Steinhafels - The Hero Sale runs November 9-14, giving an extra 5% off to 35% to military, health care, firefighters, police and first responders, in addition to storewide discounts up to 35%.

