2 officers shot, wounded in gunfire exchange in Delafield

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) - Police say two officers have been shot and wounded after confronting a suspect in Waukesha County.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said early Friday that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash outside the Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83.

Kehl says shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.

The chief says the officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kehl urged residents in the area to stay home because the suspect is still at large.

