2 officers shot, wounded in gunfire exchange in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) - Police say two officers have been shot and wounded after confronting a suspect in Waukesha County.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said early Friday that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash outside the Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83.

Kehl says shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.

The chief says the officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

BREAKING: A suspect shot and injured two officers — one from Delafield & one from Hartland.



The officers were responding to what they thought was a hit & run when the shots were exchanged.



Suspect on the run. Large police presence here right now. — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 6, 2020

Kehl urged residents in the area to stay home because the suspect is still at large.

The Delafield Police Chief is asking those here in the city to limit travel as much as possible. Do not answer your door to strangers, and he even says maybe stay home if you can today. — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.