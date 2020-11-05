Advertisement

Xavier’s Christmas Stars program to raise money through live stream

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular theatrical Christmas production in Appleton will be virtual this holiday season.

Christmas Stars is a fundraiser for Xavier Catholic School’s fine arts department.

This is the 27th year of Christmas Stars. It’s become a staple of family holiday traditions in Appleton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to put it online for streaming.

The show features more than 200 performers of all ages. Segments include a choir, live Nativity and visit to the North Pole.

The director of Xavier’s Fine Arts Theatre Department says the show will incorporate different camera angles, making it a high-quality event.

The high school’s Theatre Manager says streaming this production and maintaining the show’s high quality has provided some unique challenges, but everyone wants the show to go on.

“When we do our kids' numbers, we can only have like four in at a time because we spread them way out because they’re singing and you can’t have people close together singing. It’s been a challenge to constantly think but we’re creative people and we kind of like the challenge of doing it in a new way,” says Jim Romenesko.

The show typically runs about two hours, but it will run about one hour during streaming.

The stream will cost about $13, which goes to the theater program.

CLICK HERE for dates, times and tickets or call 920-733-8840 for more information.

Christmas Stars 2020 will offer a new experience this year as a streamed production you can watch from the safety and...

Posted by Christmas Stars on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

