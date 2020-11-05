Wisconsin elections officials ready for possible recount in presidential race

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s chief elections official on Thursday addressed the possibility of a recount in the state, misinformation spreading on social media, and the record vote for president during the Nov. 3 general election.

Here are some of the updates from Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe:

POSSIBLE RECOUNT

President Donald Trump’s campaign has issued a statement saying they will request a recount in Wisconsin, alleging “irregularities” without citation.

The Associated Press, CNN and ABC have called the race for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden holds a 50 percent to 49 percent lead over the incumbent president.

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin by 20,470 votes. That’s 0.62 percent, or less than the one percent needed to request a recount.

“Because the margin is more than 0.25 percent, the losing candidate must prepay the estimated costs of the recount at the time of requesting it,” reads a statement from WEC.

“The losing candidate cannot request a recount until after the last county reports its certified results to the state. The deadline for certified results is November 17, but the last report will likely come in earlier. For presidential recounts, the losing candidate has just one day to file for a recount. The Wisconsin Legislature changed this deadline from three days to one day following the 2016 presidential recount.”

TRACKING YOUR VOTE

“Many voters are visiting our MyVote Wisconsin website to check their records,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. “As allowed by state law, it can take 30 to 45 days for local clerks to record everyone’s paper registrations and voter participation into the electronic statewide voter database. Please do not worry if you do not see your participation or registration recorded right away.”

Wolfe says the website will continue to update and urges patience.

“Many clerks are still catching up on data entry from the huge numbers of absentee ballots submitted,” Wolfe said.

WATCH OUT FOR MISINFORMATION

“Wisconsin’s election was conducted according to law and in the open,” Wolfe said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of misinformation on social media and some news media. If something you see or hear about how Wisconsin voted sounds outrageous, it’s probably false.”

Wolfe says the entire process is transparent. Poll observers witnessed the process.

The WEC says falsehoods include social media posts that claim Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters and suspicious late night vote dumps. Those things did not happen.

“Wisconsin doesn’t have more votes than registered voters. It’s impossible. There were no absentee ballots found in the middle of the night. Lawyers and observers for both political parties were on-site and involved the entire time,” Wolfe said. “Clerks followed the law and counted ballots until they were done.”

VOTER TURNOUT

Voters cast a record 3,296,374 votes for president in Wisconsin. The previous record was 3,071,434 in 2012.

The unofficial voter turnout for the state was 72.67 percent, just shy of a record set in 2004. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that’s because the voting age population was lower at that time.

In 2016, voter turnout was 67.34 percent. In 2012, it was 70.14 percent.

The WEC says 1.95 million of the votes cast in the election were absentee. Of that number, 651,195 were in-person absentee ballots cast at a clerk’s office or satellite voting location.

