Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats beat back GOP supermajority push

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats narrowly thwarted a Republican attempt to build legislative supermajorities that would have allowed the GOP to bypass Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes and advance their agenda at will.

Heading into Tuesday’s elections, Republicans controlled the Assembly 63-34 and the Senate 18-13 with two vacancies in each chamber. With their majorities secure, the GOP was looking to add three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate. That would give them the two-thirds majority in each chamber that they’d need to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes.

With Evers out of the equation, Republicans would be able to write the state budget to their liking. They also would be able to redraw the state’s electoral boundaries next year so that the GOP would maintain its legislative majorities for the next decade. Democrats' only recourse would be a lawsuit.

Republicans set their sights on flipping six swing districts along Wisconsin’s borders. Democrats countered by spending nearly $2 million to try to hold six seats, which was an unprecedented sum. The strategy worked.

Results tallied Wednesday showed that Republicans flipped two seats in the Senate by defeating Democrats Patty Schachtner in northwestern Wisconsin and Jonathon Hansen for an open seat in the Green Bay area. Democrats had controlled that seat for 19 years.

The third Senate race, between Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke for an open seat in western Wisconsin’s 32nd District, was still too close to call Wednesday afternoon. Democrats have controlled that seat since 2011.

Overall, Republicans grew their advantage in the Senate to 20-11 with one open seat after Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald won election to Congress. A Kapanke win would boost that to 21-11. If a Republican wins Fitzgerald’s seat in a special election, the GOP would get to the two-thirds mark with 22 seats.

But a veto override takes a two-thirds vote in both chambers, and Republicans didn’t fare as well in the Assembly.

All three Democratic incumbents whom Republicans targeted — Robyn Vining, Beth Meyers and Steve Doyle — defeated their challengers. As of late afternoon, Republicans had won 59 seats compared to the Democrats' 36, with four races still too close to call. Even if Republicans win all four contests, the best they could do would be 63 seats, which would be three shy of the 66 they’d need for a supermajority.

Evers, who has had a contentious relationship with legislative Republicans since taking office, told reporters during a news conference that he was pleased with the outcomes.

“Preventing supermajorities is beneficial for all Wisconsinites to prevent one-party rule,” he said. “I don’t think it will change the dynamics much. Next budget, we’ll have great conversations (with Republicans) and come to some conclusion. We’ll work together as best we can.”

Despite failing to get a supermajority in the Assembly, state GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt called the elections a success. In a statement, he pointed out that despite all the money Democrats pumped into the races, Republicans still control the Assembly and Democrats lost two state Senate seats.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a statement thanking voters for returning “a good conservative majority” to the Legislature. He made no mention of failing to achieve a supermajority, instead promising that lawmakers would work on battling the coronavirus, helping businesses, funding police and supporting law and order.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown County Clerk discusses possible 2020 recount, differences from 2016 recount

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno says not only would the sheer amount of absentee ballots have an impact on the timeline of the recount, but so too would the pandemic and safety measures that would have to be put in place to keep everyone safe.

National Politics

Interview: Day after the election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
U.W. professor Michael Wagner says counting the ballots in other states is going the way people were told to expect.

News

Local superintendents praise communities for passing school referendums

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Northeast Wisconsin voters chose to invest in local education by passing a number of school referendums on the ballot in this election.

News

Voters elect new district attorney to replace M.I.A. D.A. in Waushara County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Voters in that county overwhelmingly chose to put Matthew Leusink in charge of prosecuting criminal cases, ousting Laura Waite, who the governor appointed to that position in April.

Latest News

Politics

City of Green Bay calls Election Day an overall success

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Also, with word of the Trump campaign threatening a recount in Wisconsin, the mayor said the city will be prepared.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Trump, Biden in close race as Wisconsin again in spotlight

Updated: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST
Biden's lead is small enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.

News

Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Glenn Grothman was being challenged by Democrat Jessica King.

News

Republican Mike Gallagher wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Mike Gallagher was first elected to Congress in 2016.

News

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Republican Scott Fitzgerald has won the election to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.