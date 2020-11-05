How to track your ballot, voting history in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A few viewers have reached out to Action 2 News asking us to investigate why the November 2020 election isn’t in their voting history after checking the myvote.wi.gov website to track their ballot.

According to myvote.wi.gov, as of Wednesday, November 4, clerks have begun recording election participation, but it may take up to 45 days for the process to be completed.

(WBAY Staff)

That time period is a state law, which states local election officials have 45 days to enter records into the system.

Voters are asked to use the “My Voter Info” section on the website to continue to track your absentee ballot and the “My Voting Activity” section throughout that 45 day time period to verify your participation in the 2020 General Election.

The “My Voting Activity” section can be found by scrolling to the bottom of the page after you fill out your name and birthdate and hitting “Search."

(WBAY Staff)

Once your information is added into the system by municipality officials, the 2020 election will show up into the system, and you’ll be able to expand on the race. A previous race will show this type of information:

(WBAY Staff)

Remember, election night results are always unofficial, and winners are never certified on election night. Unofficial results are posted on county websites.

Before they are certified, there are three steps that must be taken.

The first one starts once all ballots have been fed into the voting equipment and the polls are officially closed.

After that, poll workers gather what is called the board of local canvassers. That activity is a public meeting which is open to the public and news outlets to record what happens.

Certification happens at the municipal, county and state level.

The state certification happens on December 1, 2020, as required by law.

Click here to learn more about the certification process.

Click HERE to learn more about how votes will be counted in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.