Silver Alert issued for Oshkosh woman with dementia

Denise Nelson
Denise Nelson(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Oshkosh woman.

Denise M. Nelson, 65, was last seen Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. on Lake Pointe Dr. Officials say she left her assisted living facility and never returned.

Denise has dementia. She usually travels by city bus.

Denise left without her medication.

She has no phone.

DESCRIPTION

  • 5′4″
  • 162 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Red, curly hair
  • Wearing black fuzzy sweater, black boots, black hat and red faux leather jacket
  • Carrying burgundy, floral pattern suitcase

If you see Denise, please call your local law enforcement.

