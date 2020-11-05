Packers mask up Lombardi, Lambeau statues to inspire community in fight against COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Individual commitment to a group effort, that is what makes a team work,” said the great Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi.

The Packers hope fans will follow these words of wisdom and make an individual commitment to wear a mask and prevent community spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the team put face masks on the statutes of Lombardi and Curly Lambeau outside Lambeau Field.

The team hopes this will encourage fans to “continue wearing masks, socially distancing and taking other precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

CLICK HERE to track statewide and county COVID-19 numbers. On Nov. 4, Brown County Public Health reported 402 new COVID-19 infections.

The Packers announced Wednesday that they will continue an indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field this season due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and Wisconsin.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

"It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we’ll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

“We also remind our fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

The Curly Lambeau & Vince Lombardi statues in front of @LambeauField now have mask on😷😂 but @packers public coordinators say for fans to see the 13-Time World Champs ever again the community must come together as one. #MASKON #PUTYOURMASKON pic.twitter.com/q4KUpDGsgV — Aundrey Livingston Jr (@DreLivi) November 5, 2020

