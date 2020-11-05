Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responding to uptick of emergency calls as pandemic lingers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - As the pandemic lingers, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue finds itself responding to an unusually high number of fire and emergency calls. And it appears the pandemic is the reason for the uptick.

When the pandemic started, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue began implementing measures to protect its staff as well as the community it serves. Ambulances and equipment were being cleaned more often and more thoroughly with backpack sprayers, measures still being taken today. And as Action 2 News recently told you about federal C.A.R.E.S. act funding was used by the department to purchase respirators for crews caring for COVID patients.

According to Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, “We’re lucky in the sense where we’ve had a proactive approach to getting our PPE. I feel confident in the employees and how they address COVID.”

But as the pandemic has lingered, the department finds itself responding to more and more calls, some COVID related, but other emergencies as well.

Chief O’Leary says residential fire calls have gone up significantly since March adding, “The complexity of them has changed too. We’ve had some fires that seem to be, I would say a derivative of what’s being going on with COVID. People are cooped up at home more and they’re not out and about.”

Drug overdose calls are way up too and suspected overdose deaths in the city have doubled record numbers seen in the last five years.

“There’s got to be a correlation between this crisis in the country and the rise of people that are out of work, down on their luck, feeling lousy, and they turn to drugs to try and help them through whatever it is,” says O’Leary.

This is all happening as the department continues to work very hard on keeping its people safe so that they can respond when those calls come. But the chief says it’s got to be group effort adding, “I believe we have a better chance of getting through this pandemic if we continue to work together to get through it.”

