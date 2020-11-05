Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay’s Military Ave reopens after railroad gate issue

A stretch of Military Ave in Green Bay closes on Nov. 5, 2020.
A stretch of Military Ave in Green Bay closes on Nov. 5, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Military Ave has reopened to traffic Thursday morning after a railroad crossing gate malfunction, according to Green Bay Police.

The closure impacted the northbound and southbound lanes between Western and Shawano Aves. It was closed for about an hour.

