FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay’s Military Ave reopens after railroad gate issue
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Military Ave has reopened to traffic Thursday morning after a railroad crossing gate malfunction, according to Green Bay Police.
The closure impacted the northbound and southbound lanes between Western and Shawano Aves. It was closed for about an hour.
