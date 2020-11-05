Family Video to close Ashwaubenon store after liquidation sale

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Family Video is closing its store on True Lane in Ashwaubenon.

The self-proclaimed “last standing brick and mortar movie rental store” has started a liquidation sale of movies, games CBD and store fixtures at the 2271 True Lane.

The store will close when the inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Green Bay and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has 250 stores in the Midwest.

The building at 2271 True Lane will be available for lease or purchase. Email Mike Kohne for more information.

