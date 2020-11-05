Advertisement

Family Video to close Ashwaubenon store after liquidation sale

(WIFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Family Video is closing its store on True Lane in Ashwaubenon.

The self-proclaimed “last standing brick and mortar movie rental store” has started a liquidation sale of movies, games CBD and store fixtures at the 2271 True Lane.

The store will close when the inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Green Bay and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has 250 stores in the Midwest.

The building at 2271 True Lane will be available for lease or purchase. Email Mike Kohne for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden declared winner in Wisconsin; Trump campaign threatens recount
Biden leads Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin in ABC News/Washington Post poll
A visual guide to election results
State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Oshkosh woman with dementia
Bank announces coin counting drive to raise money for Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay’s Military Ave reopens after railroad gate issue
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm weather