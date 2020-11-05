EARLY CLOUDS, THEN MORE WARM SUNSHINE

A “trough” of low pressure will give us an interval of clouds early this morning. But this weak disturbance won’t last long... Skies will be sunny again later this morning and especially this afternoon. This weaker disturbance will also slow down the recent breezy southwest winds. Look for a lighter west to northwest wind today, with high temperatures in the upper-half of the 60s. Some 70s are possible again, mainly WEST of the Fox Cities.

This unusually warm November weather will continue tomorrow and into the weekend. With highs around, or possibly even above 70 degrees, record high temperatures may be broken.

A strong cold front is due to arrive Monday night and into Tuesday... The arrival of this boundary will give us periods of rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Much colder air arrives behind the front, with seasonable highs in the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, then turning sunny. Mild again with a lighter wind. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and windy. Showers and storms, mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Much colder. Turning windy late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 42

