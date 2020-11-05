Dr. Rai on what’s causing critical hospital capacity level in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hospital capacity in Wisconsin is under 15 percent, which is considered “critical” by the state. As of Nov. 4, 88 percent of hospital beds were marked as unavailable. That means 12 percent are available.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Thursday to talk about the intersection between COVID-19 and other illnesses.

“Influenza, pneumonia, accidents, those kind of things. It’s that intersection of normal health care and COVID that concerns us, and we’re starting to see that this week,” says Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai joins us Tuesdays and Thursdays. Have a question? Email news@wbay.com.

NO FANS AT LAMBEAU

“I’ve said this since the beginning: I take everything in two-week increments. And I think that as we continue to learn more about the virus and as behaviors hopefully start to change here locally, we’ll start to see some promise over the next few weeks. It’s still a long season and there’s still playoffs to go. So I really do hope we get back inside Lambeau as soon as possible, once it’s safe, and obviously the Packers have determined looking at what’s going on in the community, it’s not safe yet. So hopefully that will happen soon.”

WISCONSIN NUMBERS AND BEHAVIOR

“I think it’s a sign of something we expected. It’s not like we didn’t expect the fall and the winter to be bad. We’ve been saying that since the spring when we had a percent positivity rate of less than three percent, it was great. We got outside. People were doing well. It was able to control. The minute we started getting back into congregant settings, and more importantly when we started going back inside in congregant settings, we got spread. Now, we didn’t pull back because of that spread. It just kept growing and growing and growing. And that’s what you’re seeing right now. Hopefully we can start to control that through education and see some reductions. What Dr. [Deborah] Birx is seeing is what we’ve been seeing in Wisconsin for awhile now that the rest of the country is seeing as it starts to get colder and habits start to change.”

ELECTION DAY AND SPREAD

“All I can go by is the images that I’ve seen from around the country. That’s all we can go by. But as you can see here, people are physically distancing. They’re wearing their masks. If we could do that every day for every single interaction we have, we actually could do well. So if people acted like they did yesterday every day, we might actually have a chance of getting some better control. It’s good that most of the lines that you can see are outside. That’s something we won’t be able to do here in the next few weeks, is spend that much time outside. We’ll have to see if the election causes a significant spike in numbers. It’s hard to see how it could get any worse. It actually could get a little bit better if those election day habits carry over.”

DUAL FLU AND COVID INFECTIONS

“We know both together is not a good solution. But when it comes to influenza A and B, we do have therapeutics. We have antiviral treatments that we’ve used for years. And we just have to be really aggressive and really early with that, and a lot of education. Thankfully we haven’t seen a lot of it. We’re still hoping we don’t see a lot of influenza. If you think about it, we’ve not had a campaign of get vaccinated like we’ve had over the last month or two that’s been so robust. We’ve never had an influenza season where 50-75-80 percent of the population is wearing a mask. We’ve never had an influenza season where there’s gallons of hand sanitizer around every single corner. So we’re really hoping that’s well controlled and we’re not going to see the two together. The likelihood is we’ll see some of it and we’ll have to be really aggressive in the treatment of it.”

HOSPITAL CAPACITY

“Anything under 15 percent is what the state defines as critical. Obviously 12 is under 15, so we’re in that critical situation. It’s important to understand that’s not all COVID people being in the hospital representing those beds being used. This is the time of year that we start to see a pick up of other illnesses putting people in the hospital. Influenza, pneumonia, accidents, those kind of things. It’s that intersection of normal health care and COVID that concerns us, and we’re starting to see that this week.”

TESTING WITHOUT SYMPTOMS

What’s the logic behind the strategy and is it a substitute for contact tracing?

“It’s most definitely not a substitute for contact tracing. There’s no good substitute for contact tracing and that’s a concern of ours. Once you have somebody who’s positive, you really need to understand who they’ve exposed. Right now, that’s done through education and not telephone calls all the time, just because of the sheer number that’s out there. The whole point of testing people who don’t have symptoms, what’s called surveillance testing, is to see beyond the numbers that we have. So the numbers we have are the people who have symptoms or exposed. We know their percent positivity. But what’s truly going on in the community? The only way you can get a good sample of that is through a large amount of surveillance testing. Finding people who are positive, isolating them, contact tracing around them, hopefully, but really just trying to get a good picture of what’s going on in the community. Right now, it’s always going to be a little skewed when the only people you’re testing are the people coming forward because of symptoms and exposure.

"This helps get better control over the virus, number one; and number two, a better clinical picture of what’s going on in the community.”

WORKING WHILE AWAITING TEST RESULTS

Are people who get tested without symptoms or exposure able to work while awaiting results?

"This came up a lot in the spring, I think late May, when we started to do surveillance testing for a two-to-three week time period. If you’re purely going in for surveillance testing, in other words you have no symptoms and you have no history of exposure, then what DHS and local public health have said is that you don’t need to quarantine after you’ve been tested. That’s the only exception to quarantining after being tested, if it’s purely for surveillance testing.

“Some of us in health care get surveillance testing because of our risk factors or the areas that we work in. After that test, we go to work. Same thing for the community. Once again, if you have symptoms, if you’ve been exposed, you do need to quarantine.”

HOW LONG BEFORE SYMPTOMS SHOW?

"This is something that we’ve had to study a lot. Once again, we learned about this virus in the late winter, early spring, and we learn every day. What’s thought is anywhere in a 14-day time period you can turn positive, develop symptoms or turn positive without symptoms. The peak day--so the most likely day that’s been studied and talked about within the state of Wisconsin--somewhere between day five and six. That’s why we always say if you’ve been exposed, when should I get tested to see if I’ve got COVID-19? Technically, if we had the resources, every day for 14 days. But if we had to pick a day, we’d say day five or six.

“There’s no really good study data that says ‘this is the day.’ But what we’ve seen trending wise is around day five or six. And that’s what the recommendations in the state have been. But once again, you have to remember, if that one’s negative, you still have to quarantine for that full 14 days because you can turn positive any time during that time period.”

CONTROLLING THE RESPONSE

What would Dr. Rai recommend to contain the spread?

“I go back to the scientific recommendations done by the government, both the federal side and the state side, on how to open up a society. It should be a phased-in approach that hurts the economy the least and that helps control the virus the most. Two parts of that phasing in, as you start to phase in different parts or start to slow down different parts or pull them back, you also have to have a lever on the economic side. So say you took an industry and said we’ve got to back down what the industry’s able to do because we’re worried about its contribution to the spread of COVID. You have to have that economic lever to help that industry to make that work. So a phased-in approach is two aspects: one around COVID numbers and controlling it, and the other about the economy. If I could call it, that’s what I would call. But I’m only one person.”

VACATION AND HIRED HELP

A family goes on a vacation and someone comes to clean or do work in their home during that absence. The worker tests positive for COVID. Are there concerns about family returning to the home and exposure?

“There’s no official guidance on this, but if you were to extrapolate some guidance here, in other words, what is done in other industries. Let’s go to the hotel industry and the CDC guidance initially on this, that a room, after it’s been cleaned, because you don’t know if that person cleaning has COVID or not, or the person who was just in there has COVID or not, let that room sit for 24 hours after cleaning. So, give it a day or two before you go back in there. And what you should do before you get back into the house: wear a mask and clean all of your high-touch surfaces. You’re cleaning all of your high-touch surfaces such as faucet handles, door knobs, counter tops, all of that. The reason you’re wearing a mask is so you don’t touch your nose or your mouth during that process and accidentally put virus into you. Those are probably the two safest recommendations we can give. Once again, there’s no official recommendation on it, though.”

COVID SURGE AND ELECTIVES

Is it safe to get a colonoscopy? Can spouses attend these procedures?

“That’s a two-part question. Number one, we do everything to make you safe. You’re getting tested and screened before you come in. Screened multiple times. And it’s a separate set of staff that works with you in colonoscopies than say the intensive care unit. Not to say there isn’t spread within the hospital. But that’s what that staff is focused on. That’s what they do every day. And that’s what they’re there for. So yes, it’s safe to have that done. Every single hospital because of staffing requirements or what’s going on in the community has different visitor policies, so make sure you check on that before you bring your husband.”

