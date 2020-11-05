Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 5,900 new cases for a 2nd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- A quarter million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus in nine months. More than 1 in 5 of those people are active cases right now.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 5,922 positive tests in the latest batch of 15,440 results Thursday (9,518 tests were negative). It’s the second day in a row Wisconsin has more than 5,900 positive tests. Even though the state received about 800 fewer test results than Wednesday, they were just 14 positive tests shy of another record.

Thursday’s results bring the positivity rate up to 38.35% by our calculations, and the 7-day average crept back up to 31.87%. The 14-day average positivity rate is at an all-time high 30.49%. Experts want to see those averages at or below 5% to consider the virus getting under control.

The first COVID-19 patient was treated in Madison exactly nine months ago, on February 5, 2020. The second patient wasn’t identified until March 9. Over the past 7 days, Wisconsin is averaging nearly 5,000 new cases every day (4,990).

DEATHS

Wisconsin reports the toll is 2,194 COVID-19 deaths, 38 more since Wednesday’s report. The death rate held steady at 0.88% for a fourth day. The state is averaging 35 deaths a day over the past 7 days.

Deaths were reported in 26 counties: Ashland, Brown, Chippewa (2), Clark, Dodge, Fond du Lac (2), Grant (2), Jefferson, Kewaunee, La Crosse (3), Marathon (3), Milwaukee (3), Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix (2), Taylor, Trempealeau, Washington (2), Waukesha (2), Waupaca (2) and Winnebago. The death count was revised in Dane County.

Pepin remains the only county not to report a death from COVID-19.

County-by-county case numbers will be updated soon.

At the current rate, next week COVID-19 could pass Alzheimer’s disease as the 6th leading cause of death in Wisconsin based on CDC data. Wisconsin’s first two COVID-19 deaths were reported on March 19.

ACTIVE CASES

Because of a second day in a row of more than 5,900 coronavirus cases confirmed, the percentage of active cases went up again. Now, 21.7% of all coronavirus cases ever identified in the state were diagnosed in the last 30 days -- since October 6 -- and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s 54,326 people.

Another 193,369 people are past those 30 days and are considered recovered. That’s down again to 77.4% of cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Wisconsin hospitals gained another 223 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours. Since the coronavirus was confirmed in Wisconsin with that first patient nine months ago today, 12,310 COVID-19 patients have had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. That’s down to 4.9% of all people in Wisconsin identified to have the coronavirus.

Thursday’s figures show 1,747 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Wednesday, with 360 in intensive care units, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 13 more patients in ICU and 33 more patients overall in hospitals than a day ago. We expect updated hospital figures later Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday there are 5 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, one fewer than yesterday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the WHA on Wednesday, 26 of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns remaining. Twelve are running short on paper medical masks. The state has 130 ICU beds open, or 8.8% of ICU beds, and 11.8% of licensed medical beds overall are open. We use the term “open” rather than “available” because an open bed may not have the ancillary staffing necessary -- nurses, food services and more -- to put a patient in it.

Locally, there are only 4 ICU beds open out of 104 in the eight-county Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals, and 5.5% of beds overall are open. There are 154 COVID-19 patients in these hospitals, 4 fewer than Tuesday, and 23 of them are in ICU.

The 10 hospitals in the seven-county Northeast region have 14 ICU beds open, and 18.3% of beds overall. These hospitals are treating 170 COVID-19 patients, 4 fewer than Tuesday, with 45 in intensive care.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

71 new community test sites opened last week for testing through December 10. Fifty-six counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

CLICK HERE for the list of testing sites by county

THURSDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 670 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 350 cases (+12) (4 deaths) (+1)

Barron – 1,586 cases (+92) (8 deaths)

Bayfield - 342 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Brown – 17,257 cases (+291) (105 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 387 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 373 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 3,047 cases (+50) (18 deaths)

Chippewa – 2,434 cases (+174) (26 deaths) (+2)

Clark –1,155 cases (+48) (20 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 2,081 cases (+36) (7 deaths)

Crawford – 450 cases (+21) (1 death)

Dane – 17,295 cases (+332) (50 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dodge – 5,325 cases (+194) (37 deaths) (+1)

Door - 1,057 cases (+21) (9 deaths)

Douglas - 947 cases (+14) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,439 cases (+53) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 4,556 cases (+240) (28 deaths)

Florence - 235 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 5,708 cases (+142) (25 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 546 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Grant – 2,262 cases (+63) (40 deaths) (+2)

Green – 1,127 cases (+32) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 866 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Iowa - 683 cases (+44) (2 deaths)

Iron - 241 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Jackson - 746 cases (+26) (2 deaths)

Jefferson – 3,334 cases (+88) (21 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 942 cases (+24) (5 deaths)

Kenosha – 6,078 cases (+86) (94 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,253 cases (+13) (10 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 5,035 cases (+125) (26 deaths) (+3)

Lafayette - 636 case (+14) (1 death)

Langlade - 1,143 cases (+12) (12 deaths)

Lincoln – 1,117 cases (+36) (13 deaths)

Manitowoc – 3,292 cases (+42) (18 deaths)

Marathon - 6,105 cases (+173) (70 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 2,057 cases (+42) (18 deaths)

Marquette - 767 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Menominee - 377 cases (+18) (1 death)

Milwaukee – 46,805 (+899) (606 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 1,421 cases (+48) (8 deaths)

Oconto – 2,400 cases (+23) (18 deaths)

Oneida - 1,476 cases (+18) (14 deaths)

Outagamie – 10,476 cases (+362) (84 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 2,877 cases (+67) (26 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 216 cases (+16)

Pierce – 963 cases (+48) (7 deaths)

Polk – 786 cases (+57) (3 deaths)

Portage – 3,281 cases (+73) (23 deaths) (+1)

Price - 450 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Racine – 8,979 cases (+243) (122 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 550 cases (+8) (9 deaths)

Rock – 6,091 cases (+114) (48 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 325 cases (+22) (1 death)

Sauk – 2,227 cases (+68) (8 deaths)

Sawyer - 463 cases (+17) (4 deaths)

Shawano – 2,821 cases (+42) (37 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 5,757 cases (+77) (32 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 2,383 cases (+48) (14 deaths) (+2)

Taylor - 627 cases (+13) (8 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 1,277 cases (+41) (6 deaths) (+1)

Vernon - 607 cases (+24) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 744 cases (+22) (7 deaths)

Walworth - 3,830 cases (+113) (39 deaths)

Washburn – 304 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Washington – 5,456 cases (+173) (50 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 14,675 cases (+438) (135 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 2,779 cases (+53) (55 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 1,426 cases (+41) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 9,943 cases (+143) (75 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 2,208 cases (+20) (15 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 100 cases (1 death) (cases revised -2 by state)

Baraga - 142 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 134 cases

Delta – 1,451 cases (+84) (35 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson - 860 cases (+12) (22 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic - 365 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Houghton – 880 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Iron – 492 cases (+16) (24 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 23 cases (revised -1 by state) (1 death) (+1)

Luce – 96 cases (cases revised -15 by state)

Mackinac - 142 cases

Marquette - 1,270 cases (+116) (18 deaths)

Menominee - 791 cases (+33) (7 deaths)

Ontonagon – 162 cases (+16) (1 death)

Schoolcraft - 115 cases (+3)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record high number of new cases, with 5,771 people reported positive. Menominee County reports its first life lost to this virus, which means 71 of 72 #Wisconsin counties have reported deaths. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wSnnFeV40S — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 3, 2020

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.