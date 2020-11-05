Brown County Clerk discusses possible 2020 recount, differences from 2016 recount

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The possibility of a recount isn’t something new for Wisconsin clerks, who completed one four years ago after the 2016 Presidential election.

However, the Brown County Clerk, who coordinated the recount four years ago, says this year’s recount would be different.

There’s a procedure that needs to happen before a recount.

First, the votes need to be canvassed and certified at the county and municipal level.

“That consists of a republican and democrat representative along with several of my staff who go through each reporting unit and make sure that when they compare the poll list to the number on the tape that those numbers agree,” said Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk.

Counties will start canvasing on Tuesday, and the process is open to the public. County clerks will send its certifications to the state, which are due by November 17.

At that point, a candidate whose total votes were within one percent of the winner’s vote total can request a recount.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), says the deadline for the state to receive a recount petition is within three days after the WEC receives the final canvas from counties.

“There’s not many times I have agreed with former Governor Walker, but when he said it was a high hurdle 20,000 votes, I agree,” said Governor Tony Evers during Wednesday’s media briefing on COVID-19. “It is something that’s is obviously legal and people have a right to demand a recount and if that happens we’ll be patient and we have great people the elections commissions that will supervise that process,”

Juno says not only would the sheer amount of absentee ballots have an impact on the timeline of the recount, but so too would the pandemic and safety measures that would have to be put in place to keep everyone safe.

Juno tells Action 2 News that back in 2016, Brown County had a total of 30,000 absentee ballots to count.

This year, the County has about 100,000.

Those ballots take the most time, having to open the envelopes and make sure there’s a valid witness signature, among other factors. That’s in addition to opening the ballot box and going through every single ballot to make sure numbers match, the tabulators are correct, and some are even had counted to double check everything during the recount.

In 2016, the recount found very little discrepancies, and former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tweeted that in 2016, President Trump gained 131 votes statewide.

“It was just very minimal, it seemed like if you picked up one here somebody lost one there and the next time around it just kind of evened out. So really, overall significance is really, you know, not significant at all, but we went through the process and I think it was a good process that allowed people to make sure that you know the ballots after casting are tabulated correctly,” said Juno.

Juno says her staff will be prepared to do that again, and taking into account any necessary precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

She adds they’ll need a much bigger space than last time.

If a recount is needed, President Trump would have to foot the bill of the effort.

In 2016, Juno said it cost about $150,000.

All votes in the state are considered unofficial until the WEC certifies them in December.

Ballots received Wednesday or in the coming days will be rejected.

