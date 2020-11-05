BRIGHT BLUE SKIES AND MILD HIGH TEMPS

Following the movement of a weak disturbance this morning, clouds cleared away and left the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 60s and around 70s. Cool, clear, and calm weather will return tonight. Lows in the low to middle 40s.

The rest of the week and throughout the weekend will be warm for November and perhaps even record breaking. There will be plenty of sunshine through Sunday, but the weekend will be breezier. Look for gusts up around 20 mph.

The very mild weather will end on Tuesday. A robust storm system will bring rain showers later Monday through Tuesday. After the cold front passes, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler. The rest of the week stays in the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, then turning sunny. Mild again with a lighter wind. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and windy. Showers and storms, mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Much colder. Turning windy late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 41

