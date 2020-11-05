Bank announces coin counting drive to raise money for Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A community fundraiser is being held for the Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund.

Hussli was a German teacher at Bayport High School for 16 years. She passed away in September after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

North Shore Bank’s branches in the northeast region are offering free coin counting between Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 to help drive donations for the Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund.

The public can donate some or all of their coins to the fund and the bank will match donations up to $500.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbors at Bay Port High School and to all of the family members, friends and colleagues of Heidi Hussli. We wanted to create a simple way for the community to help donate to her Memorial Fund in her honor,” said Katie Presser, branch manager of the Howard-Suamico and Pulaski North Shore Bank offices. “The funds will be used in a meaningful way to continue the traditions Heidi cherished with her German Language students. We encourage everyone to please join us in donating.”

The coin counting services will be in branch lobbies during regular business hours. There’s no need to make an appointment.

