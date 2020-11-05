Appleton Mayor presents first budget, hopes to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Appleton is among the many municipalities currently attempting to make up for shortfalls in revenue due to COVID-19 as it prepares to pass next year’s budget.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s very first budget is now open to the public.

While it shows a number of shortfalls in revenue, Woodford says the city is still able to maintain all services and staffing.

“We’re taking into account issues around less than expected revenue in places like the parking utility, just fewer people working downtown right now so a little less money coming in there, but overall a pretty stable budget for fiscal year ’21,” said Woodford.

Some of the highlights include $30 million for infrastructure improvements, and $2.4 million to be spent on the design of a new library at the site of the existing one.

That issue was the focus of a majority of those who spoke out before the council.

“The post pandemic recession is going to be with us for a while. Evidence shows that cities lean on the library resources during economic downturns,” said Kara Sullivan of Appleton.

Others were critical of a modest hike in property taxes.

“On top of this you choose this year to institute a 17-25 percent wastewater fee increase to be followed by four more years at four percent annual increases ending in 2025, oh my,” said Walter Blank of Appleton.

The mayor says the budget also works to pay down the city’s general obligation debt, which he hopes will benefit taxpayers in the long term.

A vote on the budget is expected when the council meets on November 11th.

