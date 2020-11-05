Animal shelters and sanctuaries report rise in pet adoptions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A rare silences fills the adoption center at Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary where all of the dog kennels sit empty.

“Very recently all of our available dogs were adopted,” said Jess Danen, community outreach specialist at Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary. “Right now we’re in our dog haven, and it’s very quiet because there’s no dogs back here. They’ve all found their forever homes.”

It has been a record-breaking year for adoptions at the animal sanctuary with over 550 cats and dogs adopted so far this year compared to 480 in 2019 tracking a 40% adoption growth year to date.

“I think one thing that for us has been really important about going through this process is we’ve really stayed the course on our adoption process as well and want to make sure that people at some point when we return to some normalcy, some new normal, that people still want to be committed to that pet,” said Marcus Reitz, director of branding and development at Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay and Door County campuses have also experienced a high demand for pet adoptions even with intake down 40% for various reasons.

“When it comes to the animals that are coming in, the percentage of them that are going out is higher,” said Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay/Door County campuses. “So, even though the number overall is less, the number overall is higher which is amazing to see.”

There are still plenty of animals available to choose from at Happily Ever After and the Wisconsin Humane Society if you are looking to add a furry friend to your family.

“It’s incredible when you think about where you go from to where you are, and you know that there are more coming that need your help," said Danen. "But to have this brief moment to show that people are adopting and people are taking these animals in are pretty incredible.”

Non-profits work to pivot strategies and get creative when it comes to fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allen asks donors and supporters of the Wisconsin Humane Society to keep an eye out for online auctions and holiday survival kits coming out soon.

A new fundraiser launched at Happily Ever After on Monday hopes to resonate with people titled ‘Tired of 2020.' There are two components to the fundraising. First, people can submit photos of their pets sleeping for the chance to be featured in a 2021 calendar. The pets do not have to be from Happily Ever After. They just need to be sleeping. One photo per pet can be submitted at tiredof2020.org for $5 with votes at $1 accepted between now and Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m.

A line of “Tired of 2020” merchandise is also available for pre-order. It includes pajamas, sleep kits, and other apparel for both people and pets. Those orders will arrive in time for the holidays.

