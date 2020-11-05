A FEW MORE GORGEOUS DAYS TO COME

Little change expected in our weather... Many more sunny, unseasonably warm days yet to come! The next few days we may be in record warmth territory...

Bottom line, enjoy every moment of it, as a sharp cold front arrives late Monday bringing the warm weather to an abrupt end. As the front moves through we will also have rounds of showers and probably some storms. There could be some heavy downpours. Some rain may linger into portions of Tuesday. The big chance will be the colder air - In fact, much of next week we will be COLDER than “normal”, just the opposite of this week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds north, otherwise clear. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Another beauty... Near record highs. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and windy. Showers and storms, mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Much colder. Turning windy late. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower chance late. HIGH: 45

