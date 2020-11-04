Advertisement

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating capacity limits

Beer.
Beer.(NBC29)
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is refusing to consider whether to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

Evers' administration issued the order in early October, sparking a lawsuit from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

A Barron County judge upheld the mandate, spurring an appeal from Pro-Life Wisconsin and a bar in Amery. The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the order on Oct. 23 while it considers the case.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, had asked the Supreme Court to take the case from the appellate court but the conservative-leaning court issued a 4-3 order Wednesday refusing Kaul’s request. The majority offered no explanation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, the third most on record.

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

News

State reports record amount of daily test results, new cases and hospitalizations

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
Since February, more than 238,000 (238,067) coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

Coronavirus

Dr. Rai says hospitals are not making money off COVID-19

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
“In most cases, the hospital’s actually still losing money on that patient. But they still have to code that way, otherwise it would be fraud,” said Dr. Rai.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.