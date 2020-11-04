Advertisement

West De Pere schools releases new COVID-19 metric and asks several students to get tested

Parents received a letter dated Nov 2 of a possible outbreak on the football team
Westwood Elementary School of the West De Pere School District
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More than two weeks since allowing students back in class, the West De Pere School District releases its metrics on tracking COVID-19 cases.

Yet, that announcement comes on the same week the district sent a letter to parents that because of Covid cases on the football team some students need to get tested.

Anthony Brempell is upset with the district’s mixed messaging.

He has two kids enrolled at West De Pere elementary schools, yet he said the rise in Covid cases has him concerned about them being in class.

“They should’ve come up with a better plan. I mean they’ve had since this all started. What, last March?” Brempell said.

His daughter’s third grade class recently went into quarantine.

“She started crying, she had found out her classmates…are going to be locking down again after they just returned to school for a week,” Brempell said.

He added his messages and calls to the school district have gone unanswered.

“If you’re going to quarantine one kid you should have quarantined both kids,” Brempell said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re in different classes or different grades, they’re still in the same household.”

West De Pere Schools Superintendent Dennis Kruger told Action 2 News he was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, the district released its COVID-19 dashboard and gating metric.

It’s been weeks in the works, as West De Pere schools began allowing in-person instruction on October 19.

Other districts in the area, including the Unified School District of De Pere, are still not doing full-time in-person learning.

Action 2 News received a copy of a letter dated November 2 that went out to parents notifying them of a potential outbreak on the high school football team.

It stated that “due to an increase number of Covid cases on the football team,” the district is asking sophomores, juniors, and seniors to get tested for the novel coronavirus even if they’re asymptomatic.

West De Pere administrators added that students don’t have to go into quarantine awaiting test results. However, if a child does test positive, they’re required to go into isolation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

