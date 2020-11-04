WATCH LIVE ABC News election coverage

ABC News offers special primetime coverage of 2020 Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir, “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News' powerhouse political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial races across the country and the balance of power. The team will cover the latest voting results, including the status of absentee, mail-in and early voting, as well as polling, candidates and voter reactions on the issues.

ABC News' powerhouse political team features Chief White House Correspondent and “This Week” Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl, Senior Congressional Correspondent and Lead Campaign Correspondent Mary Bruce, Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, “World News Tonight” Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, White House Correspondent Rachel Scott, Correspondent Trevor Ault, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd, Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Political Director Rick Klein, Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen. Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis will report on the latest developments regarding the economy, and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will report on healthcare and COVID-19.

ABC News will provide on the ground coverage reporting on battleground states and competitive races across America with “Nightline” Co-anchor Byron Pitts, “Nightline” Co-anchor Juju Chang, “GMA3: What You Need To Know” Co-anchor T.J. Holmes, “Good Morning America” Weekend Co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, “Good Morning America” Weekend Co-anchor Whit Johnson, Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez and Correspondents Deborah Roberts, Victor Oquendo, Stephanie Ramos, Alex Perez, Adrienne Bankert, Marcus Moore, Janai Norman, Kayna Whitworth and Kaylee Hartung.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.