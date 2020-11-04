Voters praise Neenah’s solution for social distancing

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago county clerk was counting up absentee ballots Tuesday evening. So far we haven’t heard of any issues across Winnebago County with the exception of some tabulation machines jamming.

In Neenah, because of COVID-19, the city consolidated all six of its polling locations into the site of the former Shopko store. A lot of voters we spoke to praised the set-up, which allowed for plenty of social distancing. The store has 100,000 square feet of space.

Voting has been steady but we didn’t see any long lines except for a back-up around 7 A.M. as people waited for the doors to open.

“Everything opened really safe and very socially distant. I choose to vote in person, and my mom said I had to," voter Julie Redemann said.

“I choose to vote in person because these are the first count. This is what counts," voter Janet Blechel said.

About 20 poll workers were at city hall, where about 9,000 absentee ballots are being processed. Neenah’s mayor says at the current pace they should wrap up between 10 and 11 P.M.

The in-person count will be done much sooner.

