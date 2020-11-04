Advertisement

Voters elect new district attorney to replace M.I.A. D.A. in Waushara County

Waushara County DA Matthew Leusink has been elected to replace the current DA, Laura Waite. Waite has been MIA since June.
Waushara County DA Matthew Leusink has been elected to replace the current DA, Laura Waite. Waite has been MIA since June.(WBAY Staff)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waushara County has a new district attorney coming into office in January.

Voters in that county overwhelmingly chose to put Matthew Leusink in charge of prosecuting criminal cases, ousting Laura Waite, who the governor appointed to that position in April.

In a First Alert Investigation one week ago, we first told you DA Waite hadn’t shown up for work since late June, and no one knew exactly why or where she was.

RELATED: A D.A. goes M.I.A. Where is the Waushara County District Attorney?

Incoming DA Leusink tells us he is focused on keeping the justice system moving.

He will take over as top prosecutor in Waushara County in January.

By phone, the morning after the election, he told us the “DA’s office has been through a lot,” adding that it’s important to get it back to the way it was running before district attorney Steven Anderson left in November of 2019.

In our original investigative report, we discovered Waite had not been seen in the courthouse, handled any cases or arranged  to have other prosecutors take them for her since June 26th.

In the meantime, two retired prosecutors stepped in to help.

We also found court records showing a handful of cases Waite had been in charge of were dropped, and assistant DA’s later were able to refile them.

That concerned not only other attorneys, but also law enforcement.

Since our original report aired, we received a transcript of a rare hearing called by Waushara County’s only judge in August, allowing him to appoint the county’s corporation counsel as the managing prosecutor to help the situation.  

In that hearing, the judge, clearly upset with the M.I.A. DA, went on the record, saying it left the DA’s office in ‘a virtually impossible situation,’ adding, ‘we don’t have a district attorney in Waushara County even though one, apparently, has the name or title...’

We’ve tried email, phone calls and going to Waite’s home in Waupaca County, seeking answers as to why she hasn’t been at work.

We were only told by the man who answered the door that she was not home.

We’ve heard nothing since, and our open records requests, including questions about whether Waite is still being paid, along with messages seeking comment from Governor Tony Evers, who called Waite ‘capable and level-headed’ when he appointed her in the spring, have all left us still waiting.  

We did learn from that court hearing in August that the Department of Administration received communication from Waite the week after the Fourth of July holiday, ‘indicating she needed medical leave... for a minimum of six weeks.’

Welfare checks from law enforcement determined she was okay.

An assistant district attorney says the office was told in mid-September she was in a pain clinic in Minnesota but was told nothing else.

District Attorney-Elect Leusink says he hopes, if there’s a personal issue, she gets the care she needs. In the meantime, he says he’s focused on getting the district attorney’s office to full staff and wants it to ‘move forward.’

We’ll continue to stay on this and pass on any new information we receive, including when our open records requests are fulfilled.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Chute voters approves fire department staffing referendum

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Grand Chute voters overwhelming approved a referendum to add nine firefighter/paramedics to its fire department staff.

News

Local superintendents praise communities for passing school referendums

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Northeast Wisconsin voters chose to invest in local education by passing a number of school referendums on the ballot in this election.

News

State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, the third most on record.

News

Cattle lost in Hobart barn fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hobart and other local departments were able to contain damage to the main barn and two nearby buildings.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More above normal temps

Updated: 7 hours ago
With sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, high temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 60s.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day

Updated: 10 hours ago
More sun will prevail with daytime high temperatures well into the 60s.

Politics

Trump, Biden in close race as Wisconsin again in spotlight

Updated: 11 hours ago
Biden's lead is small enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.

News

Joe Biden declared winner in Wisconsin; Trump campaign threatens recount

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The democrat picks up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes and moves closer to the White House.

News

Post reelection interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman

Updated: 15 hours ago
Post reelection interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman

News

Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Glenn Grothman was being challenged by Democrat Jessica King.