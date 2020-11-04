Advertisement

Voters come out in heavy support of school referendums

.
.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters have approved referendums for multiple school districts in our viewing area.

Results show referendums passed in the following school districts:

  • Southern Door School District
  • Sevastapol School District
  • Ripon Schools
  • Oshkosh Area School District
  • Omro School District
  • Marinette School District

We have details on those referendums below.

At this time, results are not in yet for the referendums for the following school districts:

  • Niagara School District
  • Iola-Scandinavia School District
  • Clintonville Public School District
  • Marinette School District

Southern Door School District

Voters at the polls in the Southern Door School District were asked in a referendum if the district could exceed revenue limits of $975,000 for three years starting in November of 2020. The referendum states there is no tax increase projected to taxpayers.

The referendum passed by a 3,073 – 2,029 vote.

Sevastapol School District

Voters who live in the Sevastopol Schools area passed a referendum which would exceed revenue limits of $2 million for the next four years, starting with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 year.

The referendum passed by a vote of 1,928 to 1,519.

The funds will be used to replace the existing $2 million non-recurring referendum of 2018, which expires at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Ripon Schools

Voters in Ripon have approved a school referendum question asking to exceed state revenue limits by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year through the 2026-2027 school years.

The question passed by a vote of 3,389 – 2,080.

The funds will be used to update the school’s curriculum and technology, as well as maintain facilities.

Oshkosh Area School District

Oshkosh voters have approved two school referendum question.

The first question, which passed by a 22,242 to 16,680 vote, asked voters if the school district could renew $7.95 million in annual operating funds which were previously approved by the community in 2014 and 2016, with no tax increase.

The second question, which passed by a 21,985 to 16,832 vote, asked for $107,000,000 for new elementary and middle school buildings, the removal of the Merrill K-8 building, and improvements for district-wide safety, security, infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements.

Omro School District

Voters in Omro approved a referendum which would allow revenue to exceed the $850,000 limit starting for the 2020-2021 school year through the 2023-2024 school year tin order for technology, academic, safety, security and operational expenses. The question, which passed by a vote of 3,260 – 1,571, asked voters $850,000 in annual operating funds each year for the next four years.

The voters also approved the second school referendum question, which asked for $9.4 million in capital funds for school improvements. The improvement project includes roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, ACA updates, student fab lab, furnishings, equipment and a maintenance shop. That question passed by a vote of 3,025 – 1,785.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Republican Scott Fitzgerald has won the election to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

Politics

AP VoteCast: Wisconsin voters sour on state of the nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
6 in 10 voters said it is headed in the wrong direction, according to a survey conducted on behalf of 7 national news organizations.

News

Brown County Democratic, Republican party chairmen discuss Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s Election Day across the country, and each party is hoping to come out on top.

News

Voters praise Neenah’s solution for social distancing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The city consolidated all six of its polling locations into the former Shopko store, which is big enough for plenty of social distancing.

Latest News

Politics

Outagamie County works through defective ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Concerns about thousands of misprinted absentee ballots don’t seem to be causing any issues on election day.

News

Long lines for voters in Appleton

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Appleton voters described as calm, respectful

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
One election inspector said there were concerns about some tension or even people being confrontational, but that hasn’t been the case and people have been respectful.

News

Winnebago County counting process update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Winnebago County counting process update

News

Clerks discuss Outagamie County voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Clerks discuss Outagamie County voting

News

If you’re curbside voting in Wisconsin, here’s what you need to know

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
All Wisconsin polling places are required to offer curbside voting, which is a recommended option for anyone with COVID-19 or COVID-19 like symptoms.