Voters come out in heavy support of school referendums

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters have approved referendums for multiple school districts in our viewing area.

Results show referendums passed in the following school districts:

Southern Door School District

Sevastapol School District

Ripon Schools

Oshkosh Area School District

Omro School District

Marinette School District

We have details on those referendums below.

At this time, results are not in yet for the referendums for the following school districts:

Niagara School District

Iola-Scandinavia School District

Clintonville Public School District

Southern Door School District

Voters at the polls in the Southern Door School District were asked in a referendum if the district could exceed revenue limits of $975,000 for three years starting in November of 2020. The referendum states there is no tax increase projected to taxpayers.

The referendum passed by a 3,073 – 2,029 vote.

Sevastapol School District

Voters who live in the Sevastopol Schools area passed a referendum which would exceed revenue limits of $2 million for the next four years, starting with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 year.

The referendum passed by a vote of 1,928 to 1,519.

The funds will be used to replace the existing $2 million non-recurring referendum of 2018, which expires at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Ripon Schools

Voters in Ripon have approved a school referendum question asking to exceed state revenue limits by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year through the 2026-2027 school years.

The question passed by a vote of 3,389 – 2,080.

The funds will be used to update the school’s curriculum and technology, as well as maintain facilities.

Oshkosh Area School District

Oshkosh voters have approved two school referendum question.

The first question, which passed by a 22,242 to 16,680 vote, asked voters if the school district could renew $7.95 million in annual operating funds which were previously approved by the community in 2014 and 2016, with no tax increase.

The second question, which passed by a 21,985 to 16,832 vote, asked for $107,000,000 for new elementary and middle school buildings, the removal of the Merrill K-8 building, and improvements for district-wide safety, security, infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements.

Omro School District

Voters in Omro approved a referendum which would allow revenue to exceed the $850,000 limit starting for the 2020-2021 school year through the 2023-2024 school year tin order for technology, academic, safety, security and operational expenses. The question, which passed by a vote of 3,260 – 1,571, asked voters $850,000 in annual operating funds each year for the next four years.

The voters also approved the second school referendum question, which asked for $9.4 million in capital funds for school improvements. The improvement project includes roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, ACA updates, student fab lab, furnishings, equipment and a maintenance shop. That question passed by a vote of 3,025 – 1,785.

