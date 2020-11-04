State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin had another record-setting day Wednesday when the state Department of Health Services confirmed 5,935 new coronavirus cases out of 16,268 test results received. That’s 164 more cases than the record set the day before, which was based on more than 21,000 tests received Tuesday.

With more confirmed cases coming back from fewer tests, the positivity rate went back up to 36.48% by our calculations. However, the 7-day average for that key metric is down to 31.68% from a peak of 32.66% two days ago, helped by that large amount of testing that came back Tuesday.

Wisconsin now has 244,002 confirmed cases since February 5. That’s almost 100,000 new cases in less than a month (we were at 144,818 on October 9).

Wisconsin has now seen four days with more than 5,000 cases in the past week -- and a week ago was close to that, at 4,870. The 7-day average is at a new record high of 4,839 cases per day. Even the 14-day average is up to 4,380 cases per day.

The remaining 10,333 people in Wednesday’s results tested negative. To date, 1,872,295 people have tested negative.

DEATHS

Wisconsin also reported the COVID-19 death toll went up by 54, the third most on record. The record is 64 deaths reported in one day, which last week on Oct. 27. There are now a total 2,156 COVID-19 deaths as Wisconsin averages 37 deaths a day over the past week. Wisconsin added more than 1,000 deaths since Sept. 4, two months ago this day.

Five deaths were reported in Kenosha, Racine and Wood counties; four in Calumet, Milwaukee, Shawano, Waukesha and Waupaca counties; three in Eau Claire, Marathon and Washington counties; two each in Clark, Dane and Manitowoc counties; and one each in Brown, Jefferson, Langlade, Outagamie, Rock and Winnebago counties. Two COVID-19 deaths listed under Sheboygan County were revised.

By our calculations, 0.88% of known coronavirus patients have died. Two months ago that metric was 1.45%.

The only county in Wisconsin to not report a death from COVID-19 is Pepin County.

County-by-county case numbers are listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

The DHS reports 52,480 people are active cases, raising that metric for another day to 21.5% of all cases since early February being diagnosed in the past 30 days.

The state says 189,331 people have passed that 30 days or been medically cleared and are considered recovered. That’s down to 77.6% of cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations fell shy of the one-day record set Tuesday. The DHS says 243 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, four fewer than Tuesday. In total, 12,087 people diagnosed with the coronavirus were hospitalized because of serious symptoms, holding steady at 5% of all cases since February.

Statewide Tuesday, the latest figures available, there were 1,714 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 347 in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 329 more total COVID-19 patients than one week ago, and 8 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU during that same timeframe.

As of Wednesday there are 6 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Tuesday’s WHA report said 11.4% of state’s ICU beds are open right now, or 167 ICU beds among 134 hospitals. That percentage decreased from Monday’s report of 12.7%. Overall, the state says 12.8% of all licensed medical beds are open.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are 104 ICU beds in the 13 hospitals there, and 3 ICU beds are open. The hospitals are caring for 158 COVID-19 patients with 25 of them in ICU.

The seven-county Northeast region has 10 ICU beds open at its 10 hospitals, out of a total 207 ICU beds. Those hospitals are caring for 174 COVID-19 patients, 44 in ICU.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

71 new community test sites opened last week for testing through December 10. Fifty-six counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 663 cases (+46) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 338 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Barron – 1,494 cases (+70) (8 deaths)

Bayfield - 335 cases (+24) (2 deaths)

Brown – 16,966 cases (+408) (104 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 373 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 359 cases (+13) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,997 cases (+37) (18 deaths) (+4)

Chippewa – 2,260 cases (+132) (24 deaths)

Clark –1,107 cases (+38) (19 deaths) (+2)

Columbia – 2,045 cases (+33) (7 deaths)

Crawford – 429 cases (+17) (1 death)

Dane – 16,963 cases (+195) (51 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 5,131 cases (+150) (36 deaths)

Door - 1,036 cases (+46) (9 deaths)

Douglas - 933 cases (+45) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,386 cases (+92) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 4,316 cases (+91) (28 deaths) (+3)

Florence - 234 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 5,566 cases (+97) (23 deaths)

Forest - 532 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Grant – 2,199 cases (+42) (38 deaths)

Green – 1,095 cases (+27) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 854 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Iowa - 639 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Iron - 232 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Jackson - 720 cases (+54) (2 deaths)

Jefferson – 3,246 cases (+94) (20 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 918 cases (+14) (5 deaths)

Kenosha – 5,892 cases (+105) (94 deaths) (+5)

Kewaunee - 1,240 cases (+21) (9 deaths)

La Crosse – 4,910 cases (+170) (23 deaths)

Lafayette - 622 case (+7) (1 death)

Langlade - 1,131 cases (+18) (12 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln – 1,081 cases (+78) (13 deaths)

Manitowoc – 3,250 cases (+45) (18 deaths) (+2)

Marathon - 5,932 cases (+228) (67 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 2,015 cases (+37) (18 deaths)

Marquette - 757 cases (+31) (5 deaths)

Menominee - 359 cases (+4) (1 death)

Milwaukee – 45,906 (+961) (603 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 1,373 cases (+26) (8 deaths)

Oconto – 2,377 cases (+38) (18 deaths)

Oneida - 1,458 cases (+45) (14 deaths)

Outagamie – 10,114 cases (+193) (83 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 2,810 cases (+175) (25 deaths)

Pepin – 200 cases (+8)

Pierce – 915 cases (+32) (7 deaths)

Polk – 729 cases (+20) (3 deaths)

Portage – 3,208 cases (+70) (22 deaths)

Price - 435 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Racine – 8,736 cases (+171) (121 deaths) (+5)

Richland - 542 cases (+9) (9 deaths)

Rock – 5,977 cases (+101) (47 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 303 cases (+13) (1 death)

Sauk – 2,159 cases (+63) (8 deaths)

Sawyer - 446 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Shawano – 2,779 cases (+38) (36 deaths) (+4)

Sheboygan - 5,680 cases (+134) (31 deaths) (deaths revised -2 by state)

St. Croix – 2,335 cases (+80) (12 deaths)

Taylor - 614 cases (+17) (7 deaths)

Trempealeau – 1,236 cases (+38) (5 deaths)

Vernon - 582 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 722 cases (+49) (7 deaths)

Walworth - 3,717 cases (+33) (39 deaths)

Washburn – 292 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Washington – 5,283 cases (+245) (48 deaths) (+3)

Waukesha – 14,237 cases (+350) (133 deaths) (+4)

Waupaca – 2,726 cases (+41) (53 deaths) (+4)

Waushara – 1,385 cases (+81) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 9,800 cases (+136) (74 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 2,188 cases (+137) (15 deaths) (+5)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (health department says reporting on November 4 is delayed)

Alger - 102 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 119 cases (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 118 cases

Delta – 1,298 cases (33 deaths)

Dickinson - 809 cases (20 deaths)

Gogebic - 352 cases (5 deaths)

Houghton – 859 cases (8 deaths)

Iron – 464 cases (23 deaths)

Keweenaw – 24 cases

Luce – 63 cases

Mackinac - 141 cases

Marquette - 1,154 cases (16 deaths)

Menominee - 739 cases (7 deaths)

Ontonagon – 117 cases (1 death)

Schoolcraft - 102 cases

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

