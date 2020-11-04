Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Scott Fitzgerald has won the election to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fitzgerald, who currently serves in Wisconsin’s Senate representing the Juneau area, also serves as the Senate Majority Leader.

Fitzgerald was running against Democrat Tom Palzewicz.

