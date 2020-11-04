Advertisement

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

Scott Fitzgerald
Scott Fitzgerald(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Scott Fitzgerald has won the election to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fitzgerald, who currently serves in Wisconsin’s Senate representing the Juneau area, also serves as the Senate Majority Leader.

Fitzgerald was running against Democrat Tom Palzewicz.

Check back for more details on this race.

