Republican Mike Gallagher wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Mike Gallagher has won a reelection to serve in the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District.

Gallagher was challenged by Democrat Amanda Stuck.

He was first elected to Congress in 2016.

With more than 80% of the vote reporting, Gallagher received 65% of the vote, and issued the following victory speech:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust Northeast Wisconsin has placed in me for another term. This year has brought unprecedented challenges, and I have witnessed Northeast Wisconsin meet those challenges head-on, with courage and compassion. This virus has upended our daily lives. It’s changed the way we work, the way we take our kids to school, and the way we worship. And tonight, it’s changed the way we celebrate our elections.

But while the virus can spoil a party, it cannot change our character as a community and a country. Here in Northeast Wisconsin, no matter what the challenge, we work together to get through it and protect those we love.

We will get through this challenge and emerge stronger on the other side. I know we can get Northeastern Wisconsin’s economy thriving again, we can break through the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., and we can fix what’s broken in our healthcare system.

I have always treated my time in Congress like a deployment, not a career. I promise to spend the next two years fighting for principled solutions to problems so that Northeast Wisconsin remains the best place in the country to raise a family and America remains the greatest country on earth.

On Wisconsin and God Bless America."

