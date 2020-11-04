Advertisement

Packers announce there will be no fans for November 15 game, indefinite hold continues

The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be continuing their indefinite hold on hosting fans on game days, saying there won’t be any fans at the November 15th game.

The team announced the decision late Wednesday afternoon, citing a continued high level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both the Green Bay area and across the state.

Team officials say in order to host fans, the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates.

Officials add they’ll continue to evaluate factors and consult with area medical and public health officials for any possibility of hosting fans later this season.

There haven’t been any fans at Lambeau throughout the current NFL season.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West De Pere schools releases new COVID-19 metric and asks several students to get tested

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
On Tuesday, the West De Pere School District released its COVID-19 dashboard and gating metric weeks after allowing in-person instruction.

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: Mission accomplished

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
NASA says the Osiris REx asteroid explorer is ready for its 2-year journey back to Earth.

National Politics

Interview: Day after the election

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
U.W. professor Michael Wagner says counting the ballots in other states is going the way people were told to expect.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: Asteroid mission accomplished

Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASA says the Osiris REx asteroid explorer is ready for its 2-year journey back to Earth

Latest News

News

INTERVIEW: U.W. Professor Michael Wagner on ongoing election results

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wagner says it's unlikely a recount will change the outcome in Wisconsin, which put Donald Trump over the top in the electoral college 4 years ago

News

DEBRIEF: Inside Green Bay's Central Count

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brittany Schmidt was there overnight as absentee votes were counted and offers insight

News

Voters show support for schools in referendums

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voters approved a number of referendums to invest in their schools

News

D.A. accused of not coming to work loses election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Laura Waite had not been seen in the courthouse, handled cases or arranged for other prosecutors to take them since June 26

News

Georgia Pacific withdraws land request for proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Georgia Pacific officials have confirmed they have withdrawn a request for land located in the Town of Lawrence, where the company had proposed building a warehouse.

News

State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, the third most on record.