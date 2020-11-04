Outagamie County works through defective ballots

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns in Outagamie County about some misprinted absentee ballots don’t seem to be causing any issues on election day. Clerks across the county told us Tuesday things are running smoothly.

It was busy at the central count location in Grand Chute where poll workers were going through about 10,000 absentee ballots. It was quieter Tuesday evening with only a few election inspectors remaining.

More than 70 poll workers spent the morning and most of the afternoon wading through all of the town’s absentee ballots. In addition to processing them, some of the ballots had to be duplicated.

As we reported last month, some Outagamie and Calumet county voters received ballots with a printing glitch on the timing marks, which would cause voting machines to reject those ballots. The Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to offer guidance for dealing with the problem, leaving election workers to follow the legally prescribed, time consuming method of duplicating votes on the defective ballots onto a clean ballot which wouldn’t be rejected.

In Grand Chute, they completed the task before 3 P.M. The Grand Chute clerk says the town has more than 15,000 registered voters and 10,000 of them voted absentee while others waited to vote in person Tuesday.

Clerks in other municipalities in Outagamie County say they had no issues duplicating the ballots, either, and everyone seems pleased with how well election day has gone.

