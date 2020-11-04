MORE LATE SEASON WARMTH AHEAD

As unbelievable as it may seem, more sun and warmth lies ahead through the rest of the week and even into the weekend! We may even tie or break some high temperature records in the coming days!

A stark change will arrive early next week as low pressure and a cold front dive across the upper Midwest. Rain showers and some thunder will develop Monday and there could be some heavy downpours. Some rain lingers Tuesday with cool 40s returning for high temperatures. Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday may feature some wintry mix as much colder air becomes well entrenched across the area.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WEST 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A clear evening then partly cloudy. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly then mostly sunny. Mild again. A lighter wind. HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Windy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and windy. More rain develops late. At night, some mix? HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance of alight morning mix. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: Around 40

