Advertisement

MORE LATE SEASON WARMTH AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As unbelievable as it may seem, more sun and warmth lies ahead through the rest of the week and even into the weekend! We may even tie or break some high temperature records in the coming days!

A stark change will arrive early next week as low pressure and a cold front dive across the upper Midwest. Rain showers and some thunder will develop Monday and there could be some heavy downpours. Some rain lingers Tuesday with cool 40s returning for high temperatures. Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday may feature some wintry mix as much colder air becomes well entrenched across the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WEST 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A clear evening then partly cloudy. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly then mostly sunny. Mild again. A lighter wind. HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Windy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and windy. More rain develops late. At night, some mix? HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance of alight morning mix. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: Around 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures and nice weather stick around for the next few days!

Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures and nice weather stick around for the next few days!

Forecast

ANOTHER WONDERFULLY MILD NOVEMBER DAY

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More above normal temps

Updated: 9 hours ago
With sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, high temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 60s.

Forecast

JUST AS WARM AS YOUR ELECTION DAY...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day

Updated: 12 hours ago
More sun will prevail with daytime high temperatures well into the 60s.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through the weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
Unseasonably in the 60s

Forecast

UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Mild evening tonight, clear skies expected

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST
First Alert Forecast: Mild evening tonight, clear skies expected

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful election forecast

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST
While normal early November highs are often in the upper 40s, we will see highs in the lower 60s today!

Forecast

UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...