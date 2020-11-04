Advertisement

Long voting lines moved quickly in Green Bay

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polling places in Green Bay experienced long lines right away Tuesday morning. There was a steady stream of voters reported across the city during the day.

People we spoke with expected to wait but were happy to have a smooth and fast experience instead.

Regardless of any lines, voters said it was important for them to come out and have their voices heard.

A group of college students from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and other volunteers set up a table outside of the polling place at Bay Beach Amusement Park in a non-partisan effort to support voters and encourage more people to vote.

“Just by having people sending three texts to a friend, an old coworker, a neighbor, you never know who that one person that needed that reminder or who was maybe thinking about not voting, and then decided ‘Maybe I should go out and vote’ or ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t turned in my absentee ballot yet,’ and today’s the last day to do it,” Natalie Hoffman of the “Vote Mob” group said.

Every voter we spoke with reminded people to get out and vote.

Polls close at 8 P.M. As long as you’re in line at that time, you’ll be allowed to cast your ballot.

Remember to bring an ID.

Face masks are strongly encouraged.

