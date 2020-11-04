Local superintendents praise communities for passing school referendums

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin voters chose to invest in local education by passing a number of school referendums on the ballot in this election.

Action 2 News first reported in September about a $37 million referendum question on the ballot in the Clintonville Public School District focused on district-wide improvements for the next generation. It was the largest referendum brought before those voters and the first to successfully pass in 20 years.

“58 to 42, that’s a great, great count for us,” said David Dyb, Clintonville Public School District Superintendent. “I’m so happy they’re going to continue to invest in our schools and our community’s most precious resource: it’s children.”

Now moving into the planning and design stages, Dyb says the referendum was really about needs over wants.

“We’re going to condense to a northside campus. We’re going to have a safer campus," said Dyb. "We’re going to be able to provide opportunities for student learning and enhance partnerships with our community like Fox Valley Tech and our community manufacturers industry.”

The Oshkosh Area School District says its two referendum requests passed by voters will also have a great impact on students and staff.

“The first request that we had for question one it approves the renewing of our district’s existing operating funding of $7.95 million dollars through the 2029-30 school year.,” said Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent of Schools. “Those funds are going to support our district academic programs, our technology for learning as well as student support services.”

A second questions gives $107 million dollars for new elementary and middle school buildings, the removal of the Merrill K-8 building, and district-wide safety and security improvements.

“The words ‘thank you' don’t have the level of gratitude that we have for our community in supporting both of these referendums,” said Cartwright.

Referendums passed in nine Northeast Wisconsin school districts this election.

