Advertisement

Local superintendents praise communities for passing school referendums

Clintonville voters pass a $37 million referendum question to improve schools.
Clintonville voters pass a $37 million referendum question to improve schools.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin voters chose to invest in local education by passing a number of school referendums on the ballot in this election.

Action 2 News first reported in September about a $37 million referendum question on the ballot in the Clintonville Public School District focused on district-wide improvements for the next generation. It was the largest referendum brought before those voters and the first to successfully pass in 20 years.

“58 to 42, that’s a great, great count for us,” said David Dyb, Clintonville Public School District Superintendent. “I’m so happy they’re going to continue to invest in our schools and our community’s most precious resource: it’s children.”

Now moving into the planning and design stages, Dyb says the referendum was really about needs over wants.

“We’re going to condense to a northside campus. We’re going to have a safer campus," said Dyb. "We’re going to be able to provide opportunities for student learning and enhance partnerships with our community like Fox Valley Tech and our community manufacturers industry.”

The Oshkosh Area School District says its two referendum requests passed by voters will also have a great impact on students and staff.

“The first request that we had for question one it approves the renewing of our district’s existing operating funding of $7.95 million dollars through the 2029-30 school year.,” said Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent of Schools. “Those funds are going to support our district academic programs, our technology for learning as well as student support services.”

A second questions gives $107 million dollars for new elementary and middle school buildings, the removal of the Merrill K-8 building, and district-wide safety and security improvements.

“The words ‘thank you' don’t have the level of gratitude that we have for our community in supporting both of these referendums,” said Cartwright.

Referendums passed in nine Northeast Wisconsin school districts this election.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Chute voters approves fire department staffing referendum

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Grand Chute voters overwhelming approved a referendum to add nine firefighter/paramedics to its fire department staff.

News

Voters elect new district attorney to replace M.I.A. D.A. in Waushara County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Voters in that county overwhelmingly chose to put Matthew Leusink in charge of prosecuting criminal cases, ousting Laura Waite, who the governor appointed to that position in April.

News

State nears 6,000 daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, the third most on record.

News

Cattle lost in Hobart barn fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hobart and other local departments were able to contain damage to the main barn and two nearby buildings.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More above normal temps

Updated: 7 hours ago
With sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, high temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 60s.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day

Updated: 10 hours ago
More sun will prevail with daytime high temperatures well into the 60s.

Politics

Trump, Biden in close race as Wisconsin again in spotlight

Updated: 11 hours ago
Biden's lead is small enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.

News

Joe Biden declared winner in Wisconsin; Trump campaign threatens recount

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The democrat picks up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes and moves closer to the White House.

News

Post reelection interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman

Updated: 15 hours ago
Post reelection interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman

News

Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Glenn Grothman was being challenged by Democrat Jessica King.