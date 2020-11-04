JUST AS WARM AS YOUR ELECTION DAY...

It’s going to be just as warm as yesterday... With sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, high temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 60s. Areas north and west of the Fox Valley will see highs getting into the 70s. These temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal for early November.

We’re anticipating this warm spell to last through the weekend. With high temperatures flirting with 70 degrees, record high temperatures may be broken on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Big changes arrive early next week as a cold front arrives... Look for soaking showers and thunderstorms late Monday and Tuesday. As the front passes, high temperatures will tumble back to the seasonable 40s with plenty of wind.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. Brisk winds HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and dry. LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A lighter wind. HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Windy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and windy. More rain develops late. HIGH: 47

