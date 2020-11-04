Interview: Day after the election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Associated Press called the Badger State for Democrat Joe Biden, bringing him 10 votes closer to 270 in the Electoral College.

University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication professor Michael Wagner says counting the ballots in other states is going the way people were told to expect.

Watch his complete interview about the vote counting, a recount in Wisconsin, and whether the rules should change for future elections if large amounts of absentee voting is the way of the future.

